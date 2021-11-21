Lucknow, Nov 21: A man was arrested by police after he allegedly murdered his wife’s lover with the help of his father in Sitapur on Wednesday. The couple had got married only in May this year according to the police.

According to a report published in the Times of India (TOI), On the basis of detailed investigation and evidence police has arrested the father-son duo.

Upon interrogation, the accused expressed that he often used to spot his wife talking to someone over the phone during late hours. He even claimed that his wife used to stay out of the house for long hours, which made him doubt her.

However, one day he allegedly caught his wife red-handed with a man named Mohit in an objectionable position.

Though he ignored the matter initially, it made him a subject of joke among his relatives and villagers.

Filled with rage, he then discussed the matter with his father, following which the father-son duo decided to eliminate Mohit.

On Wednesday, both the accused called Mohit for a meeting at Golapur-Sitapur turn and used the opportunity to slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

Afraid of getting caught, the duo then tied the body to their motorcycle and bumped the bike into a tree to make it appear like an accident.

However, Mohit’s post-mortem examination report, which came on Thursday, revealed it to be a murder.

Meanwhile, on the basis of shreds of evidence, both the accused have been arrested.

