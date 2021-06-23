Lucknow, June 23: In a shocking incident, two boys, both aged 11 years, were mistreated, tied to a tree and beaten up after they plucked few jamun from a tree on a private school property. The accused identified as Kailash, who reportedly owns the property where the jamun tree is located, has been arrested by the police. The incident took place at Gehua village in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. According to report, few other children, who went to drink water in the school, spotted the minor boys and informed one of the victim's mother. Following which the mothers of both the boys reached the spot only to find their son unconscious, tied to a tree. Chhattisgarh: Seven Tribals, Including Minor Boy, Thrashed for ‘Stealing Fish’ in Balrampur; 10 Held.

The families of the minor boys have registered a complaint with the police against Verma for allegedly tying the victims to the tree and thrashing them for plucking few jamuns from a tree on his property. Victim's mother also claimed that the accused's family has been convincing them to withdrew the case. “We had a heated argument with Kailash and the police were informed. Kailash’s family is now trying to convince us to withdraw the complaint but we have refused,” said Sarita Devi, mother of one of the boys, told TOI. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Tied to Tree, Mercilessly Beaten to Death By Lover's Family Members in Etawah.

Statement by Kheri Police:

SP Kheri said that the accused was at large after the mother filed the compliant, but was finally arrested and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. A case has been registered under sections 342, 504 and 323 of Indian Penal Code and provisions of the SC/ST Act, SHO Mohammadi police station Brijesh Tripathi told Times of India. An investigation is being undertaken in this matter.

Another such incident was reported from Agupur Gopalpur village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, when a man was tied to a tree and beaten mercilessly to death by the family members of a woman he allegedly had an affair.

