Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), April 23: In a shocking incident, the head of a 40-year-old woman was allegedly shaved off after she was physically assaulted by her husband and in-laws in Aligarh's Khair area.

The alleged incident took place after the woman refused to leave the house which was constructed with the financial help of her brother. Mumbai: Two Threaten Builder, Demand Rs 10 Crore Against Submitting Complaint to Slum Rehabilitation Authority; Arrested.

While the Aligarh police have arrested the husband, this is the second such incident that has been reported in the past two days in the city, reports the Times of India.

In her complaint, the victim identified as Prajanta Devi alleged that her husband's family members physically assaulted her and scratched her arms with a sharp object before shaving off her head completely.

They even tied her legs and locked her inside a room for two days, a police official said. The woman further stated that a man identified as Vijay Jaat, her husband’s relative who works with the Uttar Pradesh police and is deputed in another district was also involved in shaving off her head.

SP Shubham Patel said, "An FIR has been registered under relevant IPC sections at Khair police station. The woman has been sent for a medical examination. We will conduct an inquiry into allegations against Vijay Jaat and his name has also been mentioned in the FIR. If his involvement is found, an appropriate action would be taken against him."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2022 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).