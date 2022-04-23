Mumbai, April 23: The Mumbai Police's crime branch unit on Thursday arrested two people including a lawyer, for allegedly trying to extort money from a builder. Police officials said that the two accused demanded Rs 10 crores from the builder and finally agreed to accept a lower sum.

The alleged incident came to light when the police laid a trap and arrested them when they came to collect the extortion money from the builder. According to a report in the Indian Express, the arrested duo have been identified as Santosh Sanskar and Arjun Multani. Mumbai: Google Maps, BMC Collaborate To Provide Citizens With Real-Time Updates on Road Closures, Diversions in City.

The accused resided in a structure that was being redeveloped by the builder. The project is located along with the eastern suburbs of the city, an officer attached to the Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai crime branch said.

"The accused started claiming they had two units in the structure and should get a larger area. They kept raising complaints and threatened the builder that they would complain against him at the Slum Rehabilitation Authority," the officer added. Cops said that the accused demanded money in order to not submit a complaint against the builder.

Tired of the constant harassment, the builder approached Mumbai Police and registered an FIR against the two accused. Acting on police instructions, the builder asked the accused to come on Thursday and collect 15 per cent of the extortion amount demanded by them. The duo fell into a police trap and were caught red-handed when they came to collect the money.

Later, the accused were produced before a local court and remanded to police custody till April 25, another officer said.

