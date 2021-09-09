Shamli, September 9: In a shocking incident, the wife of a BJP leader died after she jumped down form the second floor of her house to escape a monkey attack. The incident took place late on Tuesday evening when Sushma Devi, 50, had gone to the terrace of her house in Kairana city and found herself surrounded by aggressive monkeys.

To save herself from the attack by simians, she jumped down from the terrace and succumbed to the injuries. Sushma was the wife of BJP leader, Anil Kumar Chauhan, who was not at home when the incident took place. Chauhan is the nephew of former MP, late Hukum Singh.

The monkey menace in several districts of western UP has been acquiring dangerous proportions. In Mathura, the municipal corporation has started a 15-day program from September 1 and is catching monkey from around prominent temples in the holy city. Gurugram Shocker: Lab Technician Allegedly Raped by Employer.

Municipal commissioner Anunaya Jha, said, "Monkeys would be caught from Bankey Bihari temple area Vrindavan, Chaubia para, and Dwarkadhish temple area of Mathura in the first phase of the program and they would be released in the forest areas.

