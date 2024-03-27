Varanasi, March 27: A 45-year-old businessman, Shiv Prakash Singh, allegedly shot himself in the presence of his family in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, following a dispute with his teenage sons over their refusal to get haircuts unless he quit drinking alcohol.

Indian Express reported that Singh, a resident of the Mirza Murad area, sustained a gunshot wound to his right temple and is currently in critical condition at a hospital, according to the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Varanasi), Ajay Kumar Srivastava, stated that Singh’s family members confirmed he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Feels Neglected by Parents, Kills Elder Brother With Iron Rod in Prayagraj; Arrested.

The police suspect that Singh, who owns a transportation business and has held a firearm license since 2004, acted impulsively out of anger following the disagreement with his sons, Shivam, 15, and Sundaram, 12. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Army Official Sexually Assaults 11-Year-Old Adopted Daughter, Murders Her, Wife Attempts Cover-Up; Both Arrested.

The incident occurred on the morning of Holi celebrations, after Singh instructed his sons to get haircuts at a nearby barber. He discovered upon his return from Holi festivities with friends that his sons had not followed his instructions.

A heated argument ensued, resulting in Singh shooting himself. Family members immediately rushed him to the hospital, where the police arrived to take their statements.

In another incident of crime, an army official and his wife have been taken into custody in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for the alleged sexual assault and murder of their minor adopted daughter, as reported by the police on Tuesday. The woman, who is the wife of the prime accused and the aunt of the 11-year-old victim, had adopted the girl after her mother’s death and her father’s abandonment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).