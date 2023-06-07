Lucknow, June 7: A miscreant, in the guise of a lawyer, opened fire at criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who had come to the SC/ST court for a hearing. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeeva, a dreaded shooter, received multiple injuries in the shootout and then succumbed to injuries. The accused miscreant has been overpowered and handed over to the police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Out To Buy Milk, 35-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead Outside Her Home in Meerut, Investigation Underway.

Watch Video: Dreaded Criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva Shot Dead in Lucknow Court

Watch Video: Dreaded Criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva Shot Dead in Lucknow Court

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot outside the Lucknow Civil Court. Further details awaited (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/rIWyxtLuC4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2023

Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was a co-accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused. Woman Advocate Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh: Lawyer Out to Buy Milk Killed by Unknown Assailants in Meerut, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Visuals From Lucknow Court

Visuals from the Lucknow court where Sanjeev Jeeva, said to be a close aide of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tm8xJ5vFl8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2023

He began as a compounder and then became a member of the underworld. He was a close associate of Munna Bajrangi who was shot dead in 2018 in Baghpat jail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2023 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).