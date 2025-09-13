Meerut, September 13: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut died by suicide, allegedly due to issues with his wife and in-laws, police said on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Meerut Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, said that a video recovered from the scene indicated the man had conflicts with some of his in-laws. Amroha: Vegetarian Woman Dies by Suicide After Drunk Husband Cooks Chicken Against Her Wishes, Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry.

"Police received information that a man had died by suicide. When the team reached the site, we found that the deceased had issues with his wife and in-laws, which led him to take the extreme step. We have also recovered a video in which he has accused some of his in-laws," Singh said. The matter has been recorded, and the police were further investigating the matter. More details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.