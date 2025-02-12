Rampur, February 12: In a shocking incident, a man attacked his minor lover's family over a failed attempt at abduction of his two-month pregnant girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district. The accused fatally stabbed her uncle and critically injured her father and cousin during the violent altercation. The attack took place after the girl’s family confronted him at his residence. Following a police investigation, the accused was arrested and sent to jail.

According to a Times of India report, the incident occurred on Monday morning, February 10, when the 16-year-old girl left her home to be with her lover. Her family tracked her down to his residence, leading to a heated confrontation. As tensions escalated, the accused, Jog Singh, along with his relatives, launched a violent attack. In the scuffle, the girl’s uncle was fatally stabbed, while her father and cousin sustained serious injuries. Baghpat Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death With Scissors by Drug Addict in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested.

Rampur SP Vidyasagar Mishra stated that an FIR has been registered against Singh and four of his relatives for murder, rioting, and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused were also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Inspector Karam Singh, investigating the case, confirmed that medical tests proved the girl’s pregnancy. The victim’s father has also named the village head and two relatives in his police complaint. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Rape Accused Shivam Rajput Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Ghaziabad Jail.

The police have arrested the main accused, Jog Singh, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects. Authorities are also investigating whether there was any prior history of disputes between the two families. The injured victims are currently undergoing treatment, and their condition remains critical.

