Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 30: A man has been arrested for killing his younger brother in a fit of rage over the issue of defecating in his field.

The incident took place in the Ghunchayi area of Pilibhit district on Sunday.

According to police, a woman had defecated in the cane field of her brother-in-law following which she was confronted by her nephews.

This led to an argument and soon, her husband stepped in. The argument took a violent turn and the brothers and nephews started hitting each other with sticks.

The younger brother, who was repeatedly hit on the head, collapsed and died on the spot before he could be taken to the hospital.

An FIR has been registered against the elder brother and his three sons under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide) and he has been arrested.

Puranpur Station House Officer (SHO) Harish Vardhan said, "Premraj Rathore was killed by his elder brother Baburam and his three sons after a heated argument. Baburam is in our custody and we are searching for the sons."

