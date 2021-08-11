Lakhimpur Kheri, August 11: Police in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rape his married daughter in an inebriated condition. The incident took place in Maigalganj area on August 9 when the young woman had come to meet her parents. Following the incident, she revealed that her father had sexually assaulted her in the past too. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Raped in Lakhimpur Kheri, Cousin Arrested.

The complainant, who was recently married to a distant relative, was sleeping on a cot inside her parents' house while all other family members were sleeping in the courtyard, according to a report by TOI. Her father came home in an inebriated condition and started touching her inappropriately, the report added. She screamed for help and her mother came to her rescue. UP Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri After Rape, Part of Her Body Found Devoured by Stray Animal.

Thereafter, the woman's mother called police and made sure that her husband was arrested. "The accused was heavily drunk when we arrested him. His daughter and wife have given a statement against him at the police station. The accused has been sent to jail after he confessed to having committed the crime," an officer was quoted as saying.

After the incident, the woman told police that she had been raped by her father in the past too. Subsequently, cops sent her for medical examination on August 10. "We will now present her in court for recording her statement under section 164 of the CrPC," the officer added. Further investigation was underway.

