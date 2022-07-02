Mumbai, July 2: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly ramming his two-wheeler into a policeman during nakabandi in Wadala. Police officials said that the alleged incident took place on Wednesday when the biker who was stopped for helmetless driving rammed his bike into a 56-year-old policeman.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the biker allegedly ran over the policeman in order to escape after he was asked for his vehicle registration documents. However, he was nabbed by the other police officials. Sources from the police said that the policeman suffered multiple fractures. Shyam Saran Negi, Independent India's 1st Voter Since 1951, Popularly Known As 'Masterjee' Turns 105.

The policeman identified as Suresh Maruti Dhale, is an assistant sub-inspector attached to the RAK Marg police station. An officer said that Dhale sustained three fractures in his right shoulder and other minor injuries. At present, he is undergoing treatment and admitted at the Wockhardt hospital in Agripada.

A police official said that the incident took place outside Wadala railway station where a police barricade was set up on the Northbound stretch of the RAK Marg in the evening. Around 5 pm, the cops stopped the biker as he wasn't wearing a helmet. He was asked to show his license and bike documents. Post Roe Verdict: 10-Year-Old Rape Victim from Ohio Forced to Travel to Indiana for Abortion After Supreme Court's Decision.

"As he did not have the documents he sped his two-wheeler and rammed into ASI Dhale who had blocked his way," a sub-inspector at the police station said. While Dhale fell on his shoulder, the other police officers nabbed the biker. Later, he was identified as Mohammed Salim Shaikh (19), a resident of Sangam Nagar in Wadala.

"Dhale was first taken to a nearby Sanjivani hospital and later shifted to Wockhardt hospital. Doctors have opined that Dhale would need to undergo surgery to treat the internal injury and fractures he sustained to his shoulder," the investigation officer said. The accused has been booked under sections 353, 279, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code and 184, 181, 129, and 179 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2022 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).