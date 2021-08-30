Meerut, August 30: Two minor boys were found dead near Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The deceased have been identified as 14-year-old Mohammed Sadiq and 13-year-old Mohammed Aman. Their bodies were recovered from a forest area near the district on Sunday. There were multiple injury marks on the bodies of the deceased. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Younger Brother Over 'Open Defecation' in his field in Pilibhit District, Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the boys used to drive an e-rickshaw in their free time to support their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The e-rickshaw and Sadiq's phone was also missing. However, the police suspect that the incident was not a case of robbery. One of the deceased was studying in class 9th while the other was a student of class 7.

"The perpetrators dragged them over a kilometre from the road, deep into the woods. Why? Prima facie, there were no signs of sexual abuse as well. We will look at all angles, including a love affair, but we cannot say anything with certainty," reported TOI quoting Circle officer (Kithore) Brajesh Singh as saying. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Newlywed Woman Poisons In-Laws In Bahraich, 18-Month-Old Child Dies.

Both the boys were residents of Shahjahanpur town near Meerut. Their bodies were found 20 metres apart in the forests of Fatehpur Narayan. As per the police, the deceased put up resistance before they were being killed. Sadiq's father, Jaane Alam, told the media house that his son called him on Saturday evening when he and Aman had taken the e-rickshaw to drop a passenger to a nearby stop, but after that, his number got switched off.

According to neighbours, the deceased were never seen in a bad company. An FIR was filed against the unknown murderers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have started an investigation into the case and have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

