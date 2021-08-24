Bahraich, August 24: In a shocking incident, a newly married woman allegedly poisoned five members of her in-law's family in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. The 18-year-old son of her sister-in-law died due to poisoning. Meanwhile, four other members of her-in-Law's family are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The woman poisoned her in-laws as she did not want to live with her and wanted to get rid of her in-laws. The incident took place in Machhiyahi village under the Kotwali Dehat police station area. Mysuru Shocker: On Direction of Lover, Woman Kills Husband by Mutilating His Testicles; Both Arrested.

The accused has been identified as Ankita Jaiswal. The four who are undergoing treatment at the hospital are- the woman's father-in-law Pancham Jaiswal, brother-in-law Jitendra, sister-in-law Shivani and Shivani's three-year-old daughter Sristi. Shibanth, the 18-month-old child, died as the son of Anita's other sister-in-law. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Wife Kills Husband After Heated Argument in Guntur, Makes It Look Like Accidental Death.

Anita married Pooran Jaiswal in December last year. She had left her in-laws' place as she was upset with them and returned on Sunday. "Ankita Jaiswal did not want to live with her husband or at her in-laws. That is why in order to get rid of them, she poisoned the tea on Monday morning." Reported The Indian Express quoting SP (Bahraich City) K Gyananjay Singh as saying.

AN FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of her brother-in-law. Ankit was arrested by the police. She reportedly brought the poisonous substance from her parents' home. The samples of tea have been sent for forensic analysis. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

