Lucknow, April 20: Amid the rising cases of Covid across India once again, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is making renewed efforts to expand the healthcare facilities across the state.

Adopting a proactive and multifaceted approach to nullify the spread of deadly infection, the state government has urged people to stay cautious and adhere to the Covid protocols. The state government, according to the government spokesman, has set up as many as 6,700 Paediatric ICUs. Odisha Govt Asks Collectors To Keep Contingency Action Plan Ready To Deal With Possible COVID-19 Surge.

While addressing a high-level meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister said: "In 2016-17, there were only 150 PICU beds in the state, and today as many as 6,700 PICUs have been established. Uttar Pradesh has become self-reliant as it has established 206 labs and multiple oxygen production units. There has been a 2.5-fold increase in Liquid Medical Oxygen and an eight-fold increase in PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption)."

He has also directed the officials to make a strategy for setting up an e-hospital in Uttar Pradesh and it should be made functional within two years. Uttar Pradesh will also be the first state in India to have a live emergency monitoring system. In this regard, the chief minister has asked his officials to make preparations for a mobile app-based digital platform and command call centre to make its execution smooth.

An action plan should be made to add five new courses - OT Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, Anesthesia Technician, Dialysis Technician, and MRI Technician for the skill development of paramedical staff.

