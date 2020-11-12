Uttarakhand, November 12: In a tragic news, BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena passed away at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi due to coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital and died at the age of 50 years.

He was an MLA from Salt constituency in Almora district. His wife had died a few days back following a heart attack. COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 86.36 Lakh With 44,281 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena Dies

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena (file photo) passes away at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment for #COVID19. He was an MLA from Salt constituency in Almora district. His wife had passed away a few days back following a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/laDqlrriZ8 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Surendra Singh made through to legislative assembly for the third time in a row. He was also the chairman of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) in his first term. In 2007, he was elected as a member of legislative assembly from Bhikyasen constituency. In his second term, he won 2012 legislative election from the salt constituency

