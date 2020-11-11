Mumbai, November 11: India's coronavirus tally has increased to 86.36 lakh cases with 44,281 new cases over the past 24 hours. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 1,27,571 with 512 new death cases in a single day.

The total active cases have touched 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the past 24 hours. The number of cured cases have improved to 80,13,784 with 50,326 new discharges in a single day.

Majority of the states have banned the use of firecrackers and imposed restrictions for bursting firecrackers. The measures were taken keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in the state. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: US Plans to Start Vaccinating Americans in December 2020 if Pfizer Submits Positive Initial Data From Vaccine Trial to Health Regulators at the Earliest.

India's COVID-19 Increases to 86.36 Lakh

With 44,281 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 86,36,012. With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,571 Total active cases are 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 80,13,784 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/9CT7MxxcdP — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

The coronavirus situation across the globe looks quite grim as the United States on Tuesday far exceeded its previous daily record of new Covid-19 cases, adding 201,961 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. With this, the total cases in the US jumped 10,238,243, with 239,588 deaths, as of 8:30 pm.

Talking about the COVID-19 vaccine update, US health secretary shared that the country plans to start vaccinating Americans in December if the pharma major submits the initial data from its Covid-19 vaccine trial to health regulators as quickly as expected.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).