New Delhi, November 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted people of Uttarakhand on its Foundation Day. Modi said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has made an invaluable contribution to the richness of Indian culture and tradition. In a post on X, Modi said, "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has an invaluable contribution to the richness of Indian culture and tradition. The people of the state famous for tourism are like my family and are extremely hardworking as well as extremely brave. My very best wishes to all on the foundation day of the state today."

Kharge also greeted the people and said, "The unique natural wealth and scenic beauty of Uttarakhand is famous all over the world. This state situated in the lap of Himalayas and its civilization makes India even more beautiful." "On Uttarakhand Foundation Day, it is our wish that every person of the state becomes a participant in the development of India and remains happy," Kharge added. Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Wish People on Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

भारतीय संस्कृति और परंपरा की समृद्धि में देवभूमि उत्तराखंड का अमूल्य योगदान है। प्राकृतिक पर्यटन के लिए प्रसिद्ध इस प्रदेश के मेरे सभी परिवारजन अत्यंत परिश्रमी होने के साथ-साथ बेहद पराक्रमी भी हैं। आज राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर उन्हें मेरी बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2023

उत्तराखंड की अद्वितीय प्राकृतिक संपदा और नैसर्गिक सौंदर्य पूरे विश्व में प्रख्यात है। हिमालय की गोद में बसा ये राज्य और यहाँ की सभ्यता भारत को और भी ख़ूबसूरत बनाती है। उत्तराखंड स्थापना दिवस पर यही कामना है कि राज्य का हर व्यक्ति भारत के विकास का सहभागी बनें और ख़ुशहाल रहे। pic.twitter.com/haYZFhMmGH — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 9, 2023

24वें उत्तराखण्ड राज्य स्थापना दिवस की आप समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। इस शुभ अवसर पर अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले अमर शहीदों एवं पृथक राज्य आन्दोलनकारियों को श्रद्धापूर्वक नमन करता हूँ! जय हिन्द, जय उत्तराखण्ड pic.twitter.com/2O3BoP1B50 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 9, 2023

Rahul Gandhi said, "Blessed with natural beauty and amazing civilization, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is an integral part of the diversity of India. Hearty greetings to all the people of Uttarakhand on Foundation Day." Uttarakhand is celebrating its 23rd Foundation Day on Thursday (November 9). Uttarakhand Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings: Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Status, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

It was on this day in 2000, that Uttarakhand was created by carving out from Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand attained its statehood after years of activism by organisations like Uttarakhand Kranti Dal. The state was initially named Uttaranchal but its name was changed to Uttarakhand in 2007. When formed, Uttarakhand was declared the 27th state of India.

