Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Uttarakhand foundation day 2023. State CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also greeted the people on the occasion of Uttarakhand sthapna diwas. Dhami remembered the people who contributed towards the formation of the state. Carved out of Northern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India. Uttarakhand Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings: Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Status, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023

भारतीय संस्कृति और परंपरा की समृद्धि में देवभूमि उत्तराखंड का अमूल्य योगदान है। प्राकृतिक पर्यटन के लिए प्रसिद्ध इस प्रदेश के मेरे सभी परिवारजन अत्यंत परिश्रमी होने के साथ-साथ बेहद पराक्रमी भी हैं। आज राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर उन्हें मेरी बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2023

24वें उत्तराखण्ड राज्य स्थापना दिवस की आप समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। इस शुभ अवसर पर अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले अमर शहीदों एवं पृथक राज्य आन्दोलनकारियों को श्रद्धापूर्वक नमन करता हूँ! जय हिन्द, जय उत्तराखण्ड pic.twitter.com/2O3BoP1B50 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 9, 2023

