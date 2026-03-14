Delhi, March 14: Two bikers narrowly escaped a life-threatening encounter after being attacked by a leopard on a hilly road on the outskirts of Dehradun. The incident, which occurred late Friday evening, March 13, was captured on a mobile phone by a passenger in a vehicle travelling behind the biker. The footage shows the leopard pouncing from the dense roadside foliage directly toward the moving motorcycle, causing the rider to swerve dangerously before the animal retreated back into the forest.

The encounter took place on a stretch of road frequently used by commuters connecting the main city to nearby hilly settlements. While the biker managed to maintain balance and accelerate away from the predator, the sheer speed and aggression of the charge have sparked fear among local residents. Forest department officials were alerted shortly after the video began circulating on social media, prompting an immediate review of wildlife movement in the area. Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Elderly Man Kills Big Cat With Spear To Save Son in Gir Somnath.

Video Shows Leopard Attack in Dehradun

गुलदार का LIVE हमला देखिये👇 बाइक सवार पर ये हमला देहरादून हाईवे पर हुआ. गनीमत रही बाइक की स्पीड तेज थी, जिस वजह से बाइक सवार बाल-बाल बच गए. लेकिन गुलदार ने जिस तरह से झपट्टा मारा था, वह बड़ा ही भयावह है. बाइक सवार रील बना रहे थे, इस वजह से घटना कैमरे में क़ैद हो गया. pic.twitter.com/ocOAUjyrcY — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 14, 2026

Viral Video Captures Leopard Charging at Bikers

The video, which has since gone viral, highlights the suddenness of the attack. As the biker rounds a sharp bend, the leopard is seen emerging in a blurred streak of motion, reaching for the rider's leg. Fortunately, the momentum of the bike and the rider's quick reflexes prevented the animal from securing a grip. Leopard Attack in Bhayandar: Big Cat Enters Residential Building in Thane, 4 Injured (Watch Videos).

The occupants of the car behind the biker can be heard shouting in the video, which likely helped startle the leopard and prevented a secondary strike. Authorities have praised the witnesses for reporting the incident but cautioned against stopping to film such encounters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).