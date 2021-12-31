Uttarakhand, December 31: In yet another incident of sexual assault, Uttarakhand police successfully managed to arrest a Haryana-based man for abducting and raping a 10-year-old girl on Thursday. The arrest took place days after the victim's father approached the Rishikesh police station with a complaint.

The police formed a team and scanned CCTV footage around the victim's house to gather more information. The accused was identified as Sahil, a resident of Nataraj Chowk in Sonipat of Haryana. The police team raided his house and made the arrest, police also recovered the victim from the house. The victim told her ordeal to the police. She said the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted her, reported TOI. Kanpur Man Kidnaps 18-Year-Old Girl in His Van, Rapes and Dumps Her on Road in Bakarganj.

As per the reports, the accused had lured the victim under false pretext and took her to Sonipat along with him. During Intense interrogation, the accused confessed to his crimes. He confessed to kidnapping the girl and raping her. The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

