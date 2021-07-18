Kanpur, July 18: In a shocking incident, a van-borne man in Kanpur allegedly kidnapped and girl while she was on her way for shopping and later raped her. Reports inform that the 18-year-old girl was abducted and raped in the bushes near the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) area. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place in Babupurwa on Saturday evening. After the incident came to light, police swung into action and launched an investigation into the matter.

The cops cracked the case within hours and arrested the accused on charges of abduction and rape. The TOI report informs that the accused is a resident of the Lal Bangla, Chakeri area. He kidnapped the girl while she had gone shopping and lured her under some pretext. The report informs that the girl fell prey to his talks and went with him. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Filmed in Kanpur, Given Abortion Pills.

Inspector Babupurwa Devendra Vikram Singh was quoted in the reports saying that the man took her near the COD area in a van and later raped her in the bushes. Also, after committing the heinous crime, the accused allegedly dumped the girl on the road in Bakarganj and fled from the spot.

