Almora, August 21: A young man allegedly killed 19-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. Later, the accused reportedly ended his life by consuming poison. The incident took place in Chanoda village of Someshwar tehsil of the district. The 24-year-old accused stabbed the girl multiple times with a knife on Thursday. Maharashtra: Man Kills Girlfriend, Hides Her Body in Walls of Flat in Palghar; Held.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl was found lying in a pool of blood. She was then shifted to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The youth later consumed poison and also died during treatment. The girl’s brother lodged a complaint, and the youth was booked for murder. The police suspect that the love affair might have gone wrong and the youth took the extreme step. Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Girlfriend, Ends Life by Suicide in Chandosi.

The youth has been identified as Deepak Singh Bhandari. On Thursday, the accused went to his girlfriend’s home on a scooty. At the time of the incident, she was sleeping in her room. He allegedly stabbed her multiple time and fled from the spot. “The youth may have come in a scooty. All angles, including any love affair, are being looked into. The case is being thoroughly investigated,” reported the media house quoting SSP Pankaj Bhatt as saying.

As per some media reports, on his way back, the youth consumed poison. He was rushed to Baijnath hospital, where he died. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the body of the girl was sent for postmortem.

