Video Shows Exact Moment IAF AN-32 Plane Crashes During Landing at Assam’s Jorhat Airbase

CCTV footage has captured the moment an Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday, June 13. The aircraft reportedly landed off the designated airstrip, broke into two sections and caught fire, triggering an emergency response at the airbase.

Visuals from the crash site showed extensive damage to the aircraft, particularly in the front and middle sections. Firefighters and emergency personnel were immediately deployed to contain the blaze and begin rescue operations. Authorities have not yet disclosed the number of crew members or passengers who were on board at the time of the incident. IAF Plane Crash: AN-32 Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing at Jorhat Air Force Station In Assam, Killing 5 Personnel (Watch Videos).

IAF AN-32 Crash Caught on CCTV as Aircraft Lands Off Runway at Jorhat

WATCH: CCTV shows the moment an Indian Air Force An-32 transport aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday. Five personnel lost their lives in the accident. In a statement, the Air Force said it “deeply regrets the loss of… pic.twitter.com/CeY6N7ad5V — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 14, 2026

IAF Plane Crash: Aircraft Reportedly Veered Off Airstrip

According to preliminary information, the AN-32 transport aircraft crashed after landing beyond or outside the designated runway area at the Jorhat airbase.

The incident resulted in a fire that engulfed parts of the aircraft. Emergency response teams quickly reached the scene and worked to control the flames while assessing the situation. Images and videos circulating online show the aircraft split into two parts following the crash. IAF AN-32 Transport Aircraft Crashes and Catches Fire While Landing at Assam’s Jorhat Air Force Station, Video Surfaces.

IAF Orders Court of Inquiry

The Indian Air Force's Eastern Command confirmed the incident and has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Investigators are expected to examine multiple factors, including possible technical malfunctions, operational issues and maintenance-related concerns. Officials have not yet released details regarding injuries, fatalities or the condition of those aboard the aircraft.

AN-32's Long Service History

The AN-32 has served as a medium-lift transport aircraft in the Indian Air Force since 1984. The aircraft is widely used for logistics, personnel movement and supply missions, particularly in challenging terrains such as Ladakh and the northeastern states. Its ability to operate in high-altitude and remote locations has made it a key component of the Air Force's transport fleet for decades.

Previous AN-32 Accidents

The AN-32 fleet has been involved in several accidents over the years. One of the most notable incidents occurred in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019 when an aircraft crashed during a transport mission.

Jorhat has also witnessed an AN-32-related accident within the past seven years, bringing renewed attention to the aircraft's operational history and maintenance requirements.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the latest crash, with a court of inquiry expected to establish the sequence of events that led to the accident. Further details regarding the crew, passengers and extent of damage are likely to emerge as the investigation progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Breaking Aviation News & Videos), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).