Reports have emerged regarding the circulation of two alleged obscene videos featuring a political figure from the Rewa region of Madhya Pradesh. The viral videos, which have gained traction on social media platforms, are being widely attributed in public discourse to Vinod Mishra, who is identified in reports as a former District Vice President of the region. Amid the controversy, online searches for "Vind Mishra viral video", "Rewa viral video" and "Mauganj viral video" are rising.

The emergence of these clips has prompted significant attention locally, although the authenticity of the material has not been officially confirmed by independent news organisations or law enforcement authorities at this stage. Vinod Mishra Viral Video Controversy: Mauganj Leader’s Obscene Clip Goes Viral, Honeytrap Suspected.

Vinod Mishra Viral Video Controversy in Mauganj

Who Is Vinod Mishra?

The political controversy surrounding Vinod Mishra has sparked conflicting claims from both the BJP and Congress. According to Dainik Bhaskar, BJP MLA from Mauganj, Pradeep Patel, has explicitly denied that Mishra is affiliated with his party, asserting instead that Mishra is linked to the Congress and the family of Srinivas Tiwari. Patel acknowledged assisting Mishra in a land dispute but stated he did so solely based on legitimate documentation and a court-issued stay order. Suggesting a potential conspiracy, the MLA has called for a thorough investigation to clarify the situation.

Conversely, Congress state spokesperson Vinod Sharma has countered these claims by alleging that the individual in question is actually a close aide of the BJP MLA. Criticizing the ruling party, Sharma accused the BJP of hypocrisy, arguing that the situation contradicts the party’s public rhetoric regarding women's empowerment. He contended that such incidents reveal a disparity between the BJP’s projected morality and the private conduct of its leaders. ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Obscene Clip Surfaces Following Self-Styled Godman’s Arrest in Nashik.

While the individual in the viral videos is being linked to Vinod Mishra, there has been no official statement or verification provided regarding the source of the footage or the identity of the person shown. Vinod Mishra has so far not reacted to the viral video controversy. His phone was switched off when Dainik Bhakar attempted to contact him for a comment.

DISCLAIMER : This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).