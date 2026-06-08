Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Tragedy: At Least 5 Workers Killed After Molten Iron Spill

At least five workers were killed and several others injured at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL)-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday, June 8, after molten iron spilled on them during a handling operation, officials said. Rescue teams have recovered five bodies so far, and authorities indicated that the death toll could rise as operations continue at the site.

The incident occurred when molten iron, reportedly at extremely high temperatures, spilled while being moved in a bucket by a crane. Police and plant officials are currently investigating the cause of the accident and coordinating rescue efforts in the affected area. Surat: 4 Workers Including Supervisor Die After Toxic Gas Inhalation While Cleaning Septic Tank at Jewellery Manufacturing Unit.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Tragedy: Accident During Crane Operation

According to officials, the accident took place during routine industrial handling of molten iron inside the plant premises. Police said the molten iron was being transported in a bucket lifted by a crane when the spill occurred.

The material involved was reported to be at around 1,600 degrees Celsius, making it extremely hazardous on contact. Officials confirmed that at least five workers lost their lives in the incident. "We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered," an official told PTI. Authorities said efforts were underway to ensure no additional workers were trapped at the site. Mumbai: 5 Labourers Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Water Tank at Bismillah Space Building Located on Dimtimkar Road in Nagpada.

Police said five workers were also seriously injured in the accident. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankabrata Baghchi said he was heading to the site to assess the situation. “As per preliminary information, it seems that five people were severely injured in the accident,” Baghchi told PTI.

The injured workers have been shifted for medical treatment, while emergency teams continue to monitor the situation. Preliminary reports suggest the spill occurred during material transfer operations involving heavy industrial equipment.

Officials are examining safety procedures, crane handling operations, and equipment conditions to determine the cause of the accident. Plant authorities and police are jointly investigating whether a technical failure or operational lapse led to the incident.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, is one of India’s major public sector steel manufacturing units. Accidents involving molten metal are considered highly dangerous due to extreme temperatures and industrial complexity, requiring strict safety protocols. Authorities said further updates will be issued after rescue operations conclude and a detailed investigation is completed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).