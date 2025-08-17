New Delhi, August 17: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday issued a strong rebuttal to allegations questioning the credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI), indirectly countering remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged irregularities in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura constituency and in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Addressing a packed press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, the CEC underlined that the ECI functions under a strict legal framework laid out in the Representation of the People Act (RPA), and political parties or candidates have enough legal recourse to raise objections during the electoral process. “Every candidate has the right to appoint polling agents, whose lists are already submitted to the polling stations. If a wrong person tries to cast a vote or if someone attempts double voting, polling agents can immediately object. After counting, the Returning Officer declares the results. If anyone has grievances, the law is very clear – you can move the Supreme Court within 45 days to challenge the election,” the CEC explained. Election Commission Stands With Electors, Vote Theft Allegations an Insult to Constitution, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid Bihar SIR Row (Watch Video).

Without naming Rahul Gandhi directly, Kumar said that making accusations months after results are declared, without due process, undermines public trust. “When 45 days have passed and no party or candidate has challenged the results, what is the aim of levelling baseless allegations now? The public understands this,” he said.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Slams Rahul Gandhi

VIDEO | When asked about the ECI asking for affidavit regarding the accusation of 'vote theft' issue, CEC Gyanesh Kumar says, "If a complaint comes in view of a voter, the ECI examines, but if accusation is about 1.5 lakh voters, then should we sent notices to 1.5 lakh voters… pic.twitter.com/6NKOUjdVb7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2025

The Congress leader had earlier alleged that nearly 1 lakh votes were “manipulated” in the Mahadevapura seat in Karnataka, a claim the ECI has strongly denied. Kumar also detailed the grievance mechanisms available to political parties and citizens. “Under the RPA, any elector of the constituency can file a complaint by filling Form 6, 7 or 8. Even Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties have the right to submit 10 forms each to the Booth Level Officer. But this requires a sworn oath. If you are not an elector of the constituency, the only way is to submit your complaint as a witness, supported by an oath administered before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO),” he said. ‘Vote Chori’ Remarks: Election Commission Objects to Political Leaders for Using Phrases Like Vote Theft, Terms It Attack on Voters’ Dignity, Say Sources.

Asserting that the ECI is a small team of about 800 officials backed by a nationwide administrative machinery, Kumar emphasised: “From Chief Electoral Officer in every state to officers at the booth level, the entire system is prepared to ensure free and fair polls.” The CEC’s remarks come at a time when the opposition has sharpened its criticism of the Commission ahead of crucial elections in Bihar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).