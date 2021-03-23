New Delhi, March 23: The northern states are likely to experience dry weather conditions starting from Wednesday, as per forecast by the India Meteorological Department. Dry weather will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, from tomorrow onward, said the IMD. While the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to witness clear weather conditions are likely over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh from the March 25. Weather Forecast: Vidarbha, Marathawada and Parts of Maharashtra To Experience Hailstorm and Thunderstorm Due to Two Cyclonic Circulations.

The Western Himalayan Region including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive widespread rainfall, snowfall and thunderstorm & lightning today, March 23, as per IMD's weather forecast. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is likely to experience isolated hailstorm on March 23 and March 24. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and certain areas of Rajasthan are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning on Tuesday, as per the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

Several parts of central and western India are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning for next two days. According to IMD, certain areas in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive hailstorm on Tuesday.

