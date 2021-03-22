Mumbai, March 22: Several regions in Maharashtra will experience cloudy skies accompanied by hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning till March 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and Marathawada will experience the weather change till Tuesday, March 23. "Thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places likely over parts of Central and West India during next three days. An isolated hailstorm is also likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on March 23. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

The IMD said that rainfall at isolated places very likely over most parts of Central, West India and South peninsular India during the next 3 days. The change in the weather conditions is due to two cyclonic circulations, one over Southeast Madhya Pradesh and another over Coastal Karnataka in lower levels. Moreover, an induced cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood at lower levels and likely to move over Punjab by Tuesday. There is moisture incursion from the north Arabian Sea over northwest India at lower & middle tropospheric levels and is likely to continue till March 23.

Under the influence of all these meteorological features, widespread rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till March 23. Giving details about the weather conditions, the IMD said hailstorms are very likely over Himachal Pradesh on March 22 and 23 and over Uttarakhand from March 22 to 24.

