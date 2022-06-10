Rising temperatures continue to wreak havoc in many states of the country. The temperature seems to be reaching around 44 degrees. Heat wave conditions are very likely at one or two places over East Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, Northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Western parts of Jharkhand and Interior Odisha.

According to IMD, today's minimum temperature in Delhi is going to be 29 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be up to 43 degree Celsius. In Lucknow, UP, the minimum temperature on June 9 is 30 °C and the maximum temperature can be 44 °C. There will be bright sunshine in the sky. Talking about Patna in Bihar, today's minimum temperature can be 28 degree Celsius and maximum temperature can be 38 degree Celsius. There is no hope of getting scorching sun and respite from the heat in all the states of North India. Weather Forecast: No Respite From Heatwave in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Rain in Few Days to Bring Relief For Delhi

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls is possible over North Eastern part of the country, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Weather Forecast: No Heatwave in Delhi For A Week; Rain and Thunderstorms to Ravage Odisha, Himachal, West Bengal And Bihar

Light to moderate rain is very likely over eastern parts of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Maharashtra, south Chhattisgarh and east Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh and western Himalayas.

