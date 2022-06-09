After days of reeling under harsh heatwave conditions, Delhi is expected to receive rainfall on June 10, the India Meteorogical Department said in its 7-day weather forecast.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions in the Northwest region will continue till tomorrow, the weather department says. Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will very likely see heatwave conditions today. The temperature has crossed 45 degree Celsius in many states and the heat wave continues. In this also the scorching of hot winds has troubled the people the most. Weather Forecast: No Heatwave in Delhi For A Week; Rain and Thunderstorms to Ravage Odisha, Himachal, West Bengal And Bihar

According to IMD, most of the areas of North India and Central India are in the grip of drought due to the heat. It is forecast that till June 10, the heat will remain intact in most of the states of the country. The main reason for this is that the Western Disturbance is still very weak and there is no significant monsoon movement in the hilly areas. The Meteorological Department has forecast that a good Western Disturbance will come on June 11 and due to this, a cyclonic circulation will form in Punjab and Haryana. Due to this, pre-monsoon activities can start in some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Weather Forecast: No Respite From Heatwave in Northwest India For Next Two Days, More Rain Likely in Parts of Tamil Nadu And Kerala

If understood in simple words, there can be thunderstorms or thunderstorms, dust storms and hailstorms in some places. This will give some relief from the drop in temperature and heat. Skymet has forecast that after the pre-monsoon rain starts from June 11, it will continue to happen intermittently. With this, Monsoon is expected to reach Bihar and West Bengal by June 15. With this, there is a possibility of good rain in many areas of West Bengal.

The Meteorological Department said that with this pre-monsoon rains will start in Mumbai. Apart from this, rain can be seen in many areas of Maharashtra along with some areas of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2022 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).