Due to the change in the weather in many states of North India including the national capital Delhi, there was heavy rain with strong thunderstorms. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains will continue in states like Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand etc today as well.

According to the Meteorological Department, today's minimum temperature in Delhi will be 19 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature can go up to 34 degree Celsius. Even today the sky will remain cloudy and there may be light rain. The Meteorological Department estimates that in some states, people may face difficulties due to thunderstorms. Delhi Weather Today: #DelhiRains Trends on Twitter As Netizens Breathe a Sigh of Relief Due to Thunderstorm and Rains

At the same time, there is no forecast of rain in Gujarat, but light clouds can definitely remain. Today's minimum temperature in Ahmedabad is going to be 29 degree Celsius and maximum temperature is going to be 41 degree Celsius. Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, will have a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. The sky will be cloudy. Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Hit Kerala on May 27, Says IMD

It may rain today in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. According to the Meteorological Department, today's minimum temperature may remain 19 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 31 degree Celsius. Here too there is a possibility of thunderstorms today. Today's minimum temperature in Jaipur, Rajasthan was 28 degree Celsius and maximum temperature was 39 degree Celsius. There may be thunderstorm and rain in Jaipur today.

Light rain is also expected in isolated areas in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan today. Apart from this, there may be heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today and tomorrow and today in Punjab. At the same time, there is a possibility of rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. There is a possibility of scattered/moderate rains over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha during the next 2 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2022 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).