New Delhi, October 19: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of east & northeast India till October 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the current weather conditions are due to a Low-Pressure Area that lies over Bihar and neighbourhood and also due to strong southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of these weather conditions, a heavy spell of rainfall activity is very likely to continue over east & northeast India till October 20. Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Not Yet Complete, Says India Meteorological Department.

The IMD said that fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected with heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places is very likely over Odisha and Jharkhand on October 19, over West Bengal on October 19 & 20, over Bihar on October 20. Giving details about the weather conditions in parts of India, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is also very likely over West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh on October 20, over Bihar on October 19, over Assam, and Meghalaya on October 19 and 20.

In South India, a fresh spell of the easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India and cause widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry during October 19-23, over coastal Karnataka during October 21-23, over South Interior Karnataka during October 20-23.

