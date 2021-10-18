New Delhi, October 18: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and parts of South India in the coming days, the latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that a fresh spell of the easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India from October 20. The weather system is expected to cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, over Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry from October 20 and likely to continue for subsequent 2-3 days.

Giving details about the weather forecast in parts of the country, the IMD said that a Western Disturbance lies over east Afghanistan and neighborhood and is interacting with easterlies at lower levels from the Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to continue during next 2 days. Under their influence, very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh during October 18-19, over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh and East Uttar Pradesh on October 18 while isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on October 18. Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Not Yet Complete, Says India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that due to strong easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, a heavy spell of rainfall activity very likely to continue over east India till October 20 with fairly widespread rainfall over Odisha on October 18; over West Bengal during October 18-20; over Jharkhand on October 18 & 19 and Bihar on October 19.

