New Delhi, April 30: As a result of the continued heatwaves, the maximum temperatures in northwest and central India were the highest for the month of April in the last 122 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday.

The all India temperatures (maximum and mean) recorded till April 28, 2022, are the fourth highest with 35.05 degrees Celsius in last 122 years. Weather Forecast: Intense Heatwave to Continue in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; Light Rainfall Likely in Assam, West Bengal.

Earlier, March 2022 was the hottest in 122 years for the country, as well as northwest India.

The average maximum temperature was 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius for northwest and central India, respectively, for April 2022.

𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟏𝟐𝟐 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 The mean maximum #temperature in northwest and central #India in April 2022 is the highest recorded in 122 years#heatwaveinIndia pic.twitter.com/gun1lmMEMV — IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2022

The Department added that temperatures would continue to be above normal also in May.

"During May, above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the west-central and northwest India, and northern parts of northeast India. Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over the remaining parts of the country," IMD Director general (Meteorology) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told a media conference.

"Normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely over the south peninsular India and few pockets of extreme northwest India."

Meanwhile, the rainfall in May averaged over the country is most likely to be above normal (more than 109 per cent of the Long Period Average).

"The normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, except some parts of northwest India and some parts of northeast India as well as extreme southeast Peninsula where it is likely to be below normal," Mohapatra added.

