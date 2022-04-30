Delhi, April 30: Not only North India, but many parts of the country is facing severe heat these days. The forecast shows that heatwave conditions are very likely over northwest and central India during the next five days, and over east India in the next two days.

Meanwhile, power cuts have also put people in trouble. However, there is no hope of getting relief from the heat soon. Heat wave is wreaking havoc from UP to Maharashtra. The maximum temperature of 46.4 degree Celsius was recorded in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan on the previous day. On the other hand, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature is going to be very high for the coming four-five days.

An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the next four days. Vidarbha in Maharashtra and west Rajasthan have consistently reported maximum temperatures in the range of 40 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius for the past two months. Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: Banda Records Highest Maximum Temperature of 47.4 Degrees Celsius

According to the Meteorological Department, the heat wave will continue to run in the national capital Delhi. Talking about today's temperature, the minimum temperature in Delhi will be 26 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will go up to 44 degree Celsius. Apart from this, on May 1, the minimum temperature is going to be 24 degrees and the maximum temperature is 44 degrees Celsius. Heat wave conditions will remain severe on both the days. Talking about Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the minimum temperature here will be 27 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 45 degree Celsius. Heat wave conditions persist here as well. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh is also facing severe heat these days. Today's minimum temperature in Bhopal is going to be 26 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 43 degree Celsius. Heatwave in India: Health Experts Warn of Rise in Heat-Related Ailments, Ask People to Take Precautions

North Indian states of UP-Bihar are also recording higher than normal temperatures. Today's minimum temperature in Lucknow will be 25 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will go up to 44 degree Celsius. Apart from this, the minimum temperature of Patna in Bihar will be 26 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 39 degree Celsius. Talking about Ranchi in Jharkhand, the Meteorological Department has predicted that the minimum temperature here is 26 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is going to be 40 degree Celsius.

