Kolkata, November 23: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal was elated on Saturday after registering victories in all six Assembly constituencies where bypolls were held on November 13, while the leaders of the opposition BJP made a studied response to the outcome of the by-elections.

The Chief Minister thanked the voters of these six constituencies for their continuing support and said that the blessing of the voters will be their source of inspiration to move ahead in the coming days. According to the party general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, the results prove that the people of West Bengal have once again defied the narrative created against the state government and the ruling party by the opposition and the media. West Bengal Assembly By-Elections Results 2024: Trinamool Congress Sweeps Up All 6 Constituencies, CM Mamata Banerjee Thanks Voters.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that the results prove that the people of West Bengal always favour positive development, and are against negative and false narratives. The common reaction from all the ruling party leaders is that the results prove that the people of West Bengal have rejected the negative narrative created by the opposition against the state government and the ruling party over the issue of ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August this year.

On the other hand, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, said that although the results of the bypolls generally do not reflect the overall pulse of the voters, he feels that BJP needs an election-oriented organisational network in the state before the crucial 2026 state assembly polls. "I do not interfere in the organisational matters of the party in West Bengal. But what I understand is that we need a poll-oriented organisation in the state. We have to remember that just little over a year is left before the next assembly polls," Adhikari said. West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Leading in All 6 Seats After 2nd Round of Counting; Check Constituency-Wise Breakup.

BJP's West Bengal unit president and Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, said that the trend of the results in the last bypolls is nothing new in West Bengal. "There have been many cases where we lost in the bypolls," Majumdar said. Fashion designer-turned-politician and BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said that since the bypolls' results do not result in a change in the government, often the voters do not want to antagonise the ruling party. "But you might see totally different results in some of these six constituencies in 2026," Paul said.

