Kolkata, November 23: After the first two rounds of counting for the bypolls in West Bengal on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress was leading in all six constituencies. Barring Haroa in North 24 Paragans district, BJP candidates were in second place in the remaining five constituencies. At Haroa, Left Front-supported All India Secular Front (AISF) candidate was in second place.

Two rounds of counting had been concluded at the time the report was filed. As per the trend after the second round of counting, from the Medinipur Assembly constituency in the West Midnapore district, Trinamool Congress candidate Sujoy Hazra was leading by 1,583 votes. The BJP candidate Subhajit Roy was in the second place. At Sitai in Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress candidate Sangita Roy was ahead of BJP candidate Dipak Kumar Roy by 25,527 votes. West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Ahead in 3 of 6 Assembly Seats As Counting of Postal Ballots for Bypolls Underway.

At Taldangra in Cooch Behar district, Trinamool Congress candidate Falguni Singhababu was ahead by 3,300 votes. The BJP candidate Ananya Chakraborty was in second place here. At Naihati in North 24 Parganas district, Trinamool Congress candidate Sanat Dey was ahead of the BJP candidate Rupak Mitra by 9,008 votes.

At Haroa, also in North 24 Parganas district, the Trinamool Congress candidate Sheikh Rabiul Islam was ahead of the AISF candidate Piyarul Islam by a margin of over 12,973 votes. What was more inspiring for Trinamool Congress was the trend of Madarihat in Alipurduar district, where the party candidate Jay Prakash Toppo was ahead of the BJP candidate Rahul Lohar by 9,938 votes. Trinamool Congress had never been able to emerge victorious from Madarihat. West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: Victory Certain for TMC in All 4 Assembly Seats.

BJP candidate Monoj Tigga, the party Lok Sabha member from Alipurduar constituency, was elected from Madarihat twice - in 2016 and 2021. The bypolls to these six Assembly constituencies were conducted on November 13 and one person died in clashes on the polling day. The bypolls were necessitated as their legislators got elected as Lok Sabha members in the general elections. Insiders from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal said that the picture will be totally clear by 2 p.m.

