Baruipur, July 30: A massive fire broke out in a plastic manufacturing factory in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a fire official said. The blaze erupted in the unit in Mallikpur area on Saturday and 15 fire engines are continuing efforts to douse it, District Fire Officer T K Dutta said. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Udyog Nagar, 13 Fire Engines on Spot.

No casualties have been reported so far and no workers were present in the factory at the time of the incident. West Bengal Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Bag Manufacturing Factory in Mallikpur Area, 15 Fire Tenders on Spot.

Fire at Plastic Factory

"There are fires in at least five pockets. It may take the entire day today to completely douse the blaze," Dutta said. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.