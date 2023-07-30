A massive fire broke out at a factor in West Bengal today, July 30. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in the Mallikpur area under South 24 Parganas. A total of 15 fire tenders are present on the spot and a dousing operation is underway. While the cause of the fire is not known, there have been no reports of any casualties so far. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Udyog Nagar, 13 Fire Engines on Spot.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in West Bengal

#WATCH | West Bengal | Fire broke out at plastic bag manufacturing factory in Mallikpur area under South 24 Parganas. 15 fire tenders are on the spot. Dousing operation underway. pic.twitter.com/y7yDepQXPr — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)