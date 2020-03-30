West Bengal Reports Second COVID-19 Death, 54-Year-Old Woman Dies in Kalimpong

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, March 30: India on Monday, March 30, reported another death due to COVID-19 after a patient admitted at a hospital died in West Bengal. The total coronavirus deaths in the state have gone up to two. The 54-yr-old woman from Kalimpong district who had tested positive for COVID-19 died late last night while undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. "Another coronavirus patient dies in West Bengal, COVID-19 deaths in the state go up to two," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Get Latest Updates on Coronavirus in India and Worldwide Here.

With this, the Coronavirus death toll in India reached 30. The COVID-19 has infected more than 1,000 people in the country. The deadly virus has affected 21 people in the state so far. West Bengal Govt Starts Selling Fish Online to Beat Price Rise Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

PTI Tweet:

Another coronavirus patient dies in West Bengal; COVID-19 deaths in state go up to two: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, where 215 cases have been reported. While Kerala has reported over 180 cases. Meanwhile, Assam has not reported a single case until now.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan, has killed over 25,000 people worldwide. To contain the virus in India, PM Narendra Modi has announced 21-day lockdown, The country will be under complete shut down till April 14, 2020.