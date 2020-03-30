Mumbai: Police check passes and identity cards of people amid the movement of vehicles during #CoronavirusLockdown, movement of only those availing or providing essential services is being allowed. Visuals from Kurla-Chembur highway. Mumbai: Police check passes and identity cards of people amid the movement of vehicles during #CoronavirusLockdown, movement of only those availing or providing essential services is being allowed. Visuals from Kurla-Chembur highway. pic.twitter.com/zKrZHXFyZr— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020 Mexico confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths.

Mumbai, March 30: The number of infected people in the country crossed 1,000 on Sunday and the death toll increased to 29. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, where 186 people were tested positive, and eight people also lost their lives.

According to a PTI report, an employee of the Air India's ground handling subsidiary has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The female employee of the Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL) has been admitted to the BMC hospital in the western suburb of Jogeshwari, according to the sources.

US President Donald Trump extended US 'social distancing' guidelines to April 30. He further said that the peak in the death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. Therefore, the next two weeks and during this period, it is very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mukesh Kumar Surana, HPCL Chairman assured that there is no shortage of petroleum products especially petrol, diesel & LPG. Refineries, bottling plants, import terminals, normal terminals and depots are functioning normally:

