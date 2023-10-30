Kolkata, October 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for an immediate inquiry into the train derailment in Andhra Pradesh, contending that such rail accidents have become an “unfortunate and repetitive trope”. Fourteen people were killed and at least 50 injured, when the Palasa Passenger train collided with the Rayagada Passenger train at Kantakapalli on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, causing three coaches to derail. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident Update: Death Toll Rises to 14, Over 50 Passengers Injured in Collision Between Two Trains on Howrah-Chennai Line inVizianagaram

"Another disastrous rail collision, this time in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, involving two passenger trains, and causing until now at least 8 deaths and injury of at least 25 more," Banerjee said on X late on Sunday. "Frontal collisions between trains, derailment of compartments, helpless passengers trapped in coaches and succumbing to fate: this is becoming a most unfortunate repetitive trope!! Solidarity to the kin of victims, demand for most expeditious rescue actions and inquiry forthwith! When will the railways come out of the slumber?" she said. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Announces Aid of Rs 2 Lakh to Kin of Deceased

Several trains have either been cancelled, diverted or rescheduled by the East Coast Railway and South Central Railway following the incident.