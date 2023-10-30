New Delhi, October 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those who died in the collision between two trains in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. In a post on 'X', the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

The PMO also said that PM Modi also spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. The PMO said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Six Killed, 40 Injured in Collision Between Two Trains in Vizianagaram, Helpline Numbers Opened (See Pics and Videos).

"Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," it said. Three coaches of the Vishakapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa block.

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Calls Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Takes Stock of Situation After Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram.

The police have launched a rescue and relief operation. There is darkness at the accident site, which has made the rescue operations difficult. Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials of East Coast Railway rushed to the accident site.

