Mumbai, May 2: In a significant breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman, Gulshana Riaz Khan, now known as ‘Daku Dulhan’, for allegedly orchestrating a large-scale marriage fraud across multiple Indian states. Accused of marrying at least 12 men under false identities and vanishing with valuables post-wedding, she was arrested on Thursday along with eight accomplices near Kasadaha village in Ambedkar Nagar district.

According to a report by the Times of India, Gulshana targeted families using matrimonial platforms and social media, often those desperate to find suitable matches. Once contact was established, she quickly gained the family's trust and negotiated a ‘settlement amount’. A grand wedding would follow to ensure the facade appeared genuine. Matrimonial Scam: Fraudster Poses As UK-Based Neurosurgeon on Matrimonial Site, Tricks Woman Into Transferring INR 2.6 Lakh for Fake Customs Fee in Bengaluru; Investigation Underway.

Modus Operandi

Gulshana targeted families using matrimonial platforms and social media, often those desperate to find suitable matches. Once contact was established, she quickly gained the family's trust and negotiated a ‘settlement amount’. A grand wedding followed to ensure the facade appeared genuine. Matrimonial Scam: Fraudster Poses as Customs Officer, Dupes Over 250 Women on Matrimonial Sites in Bengaluru, Arrested.

Within hours of the marriage rituals, Gulshana would vanish. According to police, her “abduction” was staged, with gang members arriving on motorcycles to extract her and the valuables. By the time the groom’s family reacted, the group had changed locations and identities.

Arrest

The gang was exposed after duping a man named Sonu from Rohtak, Haryana, of INR 80,000. Following his complaint via the 112 emergency helpline, Ambedkar Nagar police launched an operation, sealing exit points and apprehending one suspect. Interrogation led to the arrest of Gulshana and the rest of the gang.

Gulshana’s case is part of a larger trend. In December 2023, police arrested Seema alias Nikki from Uttarakhand, who extorted INR 1.25 crore through multiple marriages. A similar gang in Greater Noida was busted for faking entire matchmaking setups and disappearing post-wedding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).