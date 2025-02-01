Bengaluru, February 1: A fraudster posing as a UK-based neurosurgeon on a matrimonial site has duped a Bengaluru woman of INR 2.6 lakh. The 30-year-old software engineer, who had created a profile on the platform in search of a match, was tricked into transferring the money for a fake customs fee. The scammer convinced her that he needed funds to clear a customs charge at the Delhi airport. An investigation is now underway following the woman's complaint to the Central CEN Crime police.

According to a Times of India report, the victim, identified as Manasa (name changed), had created her profile on a matrimonial platform in December 2024 in search of a suitable match. She was drawn to the profile of one Dr. Sujeet Kumar, who claimed to be a neurosurgeon from the UK. After a brief exchange of messages and phone numbers, Dr Sujeet expressed his intent to marry Manasa and even promised lavish gifts like a house and a car, which she politely declined. He further mentioned his plans to visit India to meet her and her parents. Matrimonial Scam: Fraudster Poses as Customs Officer, Dupes Over 250 Women on Matrimonial Sites in Bengaluru, Arrested.

However, the situation took a bizarre turn when Manasa received a call on January 27 from a woman who introduced herself as Monika Singh, claiming to be a customs officer at Delhi airport. Monika informed Manasa that Dr. Sujeet had arrived with 50,000 pounds, which exceeded the permissible amount, and was being held up due to customs. To release the money, she insisted that Manasa transfer INR 38,500 as a customs charge. Over the following days, the fraudster continued to fabricate excuses, eventually tricking Manasa into transferring a total of INR 2.6 lakh across different bank accounts. New Scam in Bengaluru? Man Says Woman Rang Bell, Asked For INR 15,000 for ‘Urgent Marriage’ of Her Daughter.

It wasn’t until Manasa received a call from a bank involved in one of the transactions that the scam began to unravel. The bank representative alerted her to the suspicious transactions, which were linked to multiple victims. Realizing she had been scammed, Manasa immediately reached out to the 1930 helpline and filed a complaint with the Central CEN Crime police. Authorities have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cheating. Investigations are ongoing to track down the perpetrators.

