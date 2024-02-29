Bengaluru, February 29: In a case of online fraud, a 45-year-old salesman of a cloth shop in Bengaluru has been arrested by the railway police for duping over 250 women on matrimonial sites and social media. The accused, identified as Naresh Puri alias Goswami, posed as a customs officer and created fake profiles to lure unsuspecting women into marriage proposals. Puri's modus operandi involved befriending women online, gaining their trust, and then borrowing money from them under false pretences.

According to multiple reports, operating for the past two years, Puri meticulously crafted his fake identity, using names like Ankit Jain and posing as a media company executive or top businessman on platforms like LinkedIn. He targeted women who advertised on matrimonial services, particularly widows and divorcees, preying on their vulnerabilities. Puri would engage in late-night conversations with his victims, convincing them to come to Bengaluru for marriage discussions. Online Scam in Bengaluru: IT Professional Scammed for Rs 97,000 by Cybercriminals Posing as RTO and Mumbai Police Officials.

Upon meeting the women or their families, Puri would concoct elaborate stories about emergencies or forgotten wallets, persuading them to lend him money ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. After receiving the money, Puri would vanish, switching off his phone and leaving his victims in financial distress. As per multiple reports, the police, led by Superintendent of Police SK Soumyalatha, launched an investigation after a complaint was filed by one of the victims from Coimbatore, ultimately leading to Puri's arrest. Online Scam in Bengaluru: Woman Tries to Buy Four Dozen Eggs for Rs 49, Duped of Rs 48,000; Case Registered.

As per the reports, Puri confessed to his fraudulent activities during interrogation and revealed the extent of his scam, which spanned across multiple states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. He had meticulously planned his deception, even enrolling himself in a matrimonial WhatsApp group to expand his pool of potential victims. Deputy Inspector-General of Police SD Sharanappa has urged other victims to come forward and file complaints against Puri, emphasising the importance of seeking justice and preventing further exploitation.

