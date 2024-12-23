Ajmer, December 23: Jaipur Police have arrested a woman who has been accused of marrying multiple men over the last decade and extorting large sums of money from them in a series of fraudulent settlements. The accused woman, Seema, also known as Nikki, is 35-year-old a resident of Uttarakhand and is alleged to have swindled a total of INR 1.25 crore from her victims, who were targeted through matrimonial sites.

According to a report published by News18 Rajasthan, Seema's first known marriage was to a businessman from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, in 2013. After a brief period, she filed false charges against his family and secured INR 75 lakh as part of a settlement. In 2017, she married a software engineer from Gurugram, only to divorce him later and take Rs INR lakh as a settlement.

'Looteri Dulhan' Arrested in Jaipur

Most recently, Seema married a Jaipur-based businessman in 2023 but fled with jewellery and cash worth INR 36 lakh, leading to her arrest after a case was filed against her by the victim's family.

Investigations revealed that Seema specifically targeted divorced men or widowers on matrimonial websites and, after marrying them, would either blackmail them or file fabricated cases to extort money. She has now been arrested and is facing charges related to fraud and theft.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).