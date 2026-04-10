The Indian Army has cleared Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit for promotion to the rank of Brigadier, following recent legal developments in his long-running case. The decision comes after the Armed Forces Tribunal stayed his retirement, which was due on March 31, 2026, while considering his plea for promotion and service benefits.

The tribunal directed the Ministry of Defence to review his statutory complaint and ordered that his retirement be kept on hold until a final decision is made. The move has brought renewed attention to Purohit’s career and the case that impacted his progression within the Army. ‘Our Right to Decide’: Malegaon Deputy Mayor Shan-E-Hind Dismisses Criticism Over Tipu Sultan Portrait, Calls for Installation of Dr. Ambedkar’s Photo.

Who Is Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit?

Lt Col Purohit is an officer in the Indian Army who served in military intelligence roles. His career trajectory was significantly affected after he was named an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

He had approached the tribunal arguing that the prolonged legal proceedings hindered his promotions and denied him fair career advancement within the Army hierarchy. 2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Victims’ Kin Move Bombay High Court To Quash Acquittal of Former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, 6 Others.

Acquittal in the Malegaon Blast Case

Purohit was among seven individuals acquitted by a special court of the National Investigation Agency in July 2025. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt after years of investigation and trial.

The case related to the Malegaon blast 2008, in which an explosive device attached to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring 95 others.

Originally investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, the case was later transferred to the NIA in 2011. The trial spanned nearly 17 years, involving extensive examination of witnesses and evidence.

Following his acquittal, Purohit sought restoration of his career progression, including promotion eligibility. The Armed Forces Tribunal’s recent order staying his retirement has allowed his case to be reconsidered.

The Army’s clearance for his promotion to Brigadier indicates a significant step toward reinstating his professional standing, subject to final administrative approvals.

The Malegaon blast case saw multiple accused, including public figures such as Pragya Singh Thakur and other individuals linked to alleged extremist activities. Ultimately, all accused were acquitted of charges under laws including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

With the tribunal’s directions in place, the Ministry of Defence is expected to review Purohit’s statutory complaint. A final decision on his promotion and service benefits will follow due process.

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