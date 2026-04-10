Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd.), a legendary figure of the 1999 Kargil War known as the "Lion of Ladakh," passed away early Friday morning, April 10, following a cardiac arrest. He was 61. A recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), India’s second-highest military decoration, Col. Wangchuk was widely revered for his decisive leadership and bravery during the high-altitude battles of Operation Vijay.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the nation in paying tribute to the veteran, describing him as a "proud son of Ladakh" whose life served as a testament to courage and national integration. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk," Singh stated in a post on X. "He exemplified the spirit of the region - resilient, steadfast, and deeply rooted in service to the nation, while standing as a symbol of India's unity in diversity". Tsewang Murop Death: Kargil War Hero Subedar Major Dies in Road Accident Near Leh.

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Kargil War Hero Colonel Sonam Wangchuk

Deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk. He was a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty. A proud son of #Ladakh, he exemplified the spirit of the region- resilient, steadfast… https://t.co/I1XBxj3eA8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 10, 2026

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), and all ranks of the Indian Army also expressed profound grief, noting that the force stands in solidarity with the bereaved family.

The Heroics of Operation Vijay

Col. Wangchuk’s military legacy was defined by his extraordinary actions in the Batalik Sector during the 1999 conflict. On May 30, 1999, then-Major Wangchuk was leading a column of the Ladakh Scouts in a glaciated area at an altitude of approximately 5,500 meters (18,000 feet). Tasked with pre-empting enemy infiltration by occupying a strategic ridge line on the Line of Control, his column was ambushed by enemy forces firing from a vantage position. Despite losing a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) to the initial fire, Wangchuk held his unit together. He led a daring counter-ambush from a flank, successfully neutralising enemy personnel and recovering significant caches of heavy machine guns and ammunition.

Sonam Wangchuk's Legacy in the Mountains

Born on January 27, 1964, in the Sankar village of Leh, Wangchuk’s connection to the military was deep-rooted; his father served as a security officer to the 14th Dalai Lama. He was commissioned into the Assam Regiment in 1987 before joining the Ladakh Scouts. His tactical success at Chorbat La was one of India's first major victories in the Kargil War, providing a morale boost for the troops in the early stages of the conflict. In recognition of his leadership, two posts in the sector were later named "Sonam 1" and "Sonam 2" in his honour. Maroof Raza Dies: Former Army Officer and Defence Analyst Passes Away at 67.

Service and Retirement

Colonel Wangchuk retired from the Indian Army in 2018 after over 30 years of distinguished service. Even in retirement, he remained a highly respected figure in Ladakh and within the military fraternity for his expertise in high-altitude warfare. The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps expressed that his legacy of patriotism and unwavering commitment to duty would continue to inspire generations of soldiers tasked with guarding India’s harshest frontiers.

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